Friday 30 July 2021
Bank Holiday weekend off to rainy and thundery start but dry conditions are on the way

Grab your umbrella if you’re heading out this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Jul 2021, 7:37 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
THE BANK HOLIDAY weekend is set to be a mixed-bag of weather with both dry conditions and showers of rain forecast. 

There’s heavy rain this morning and isolated thunderstorms are expected over much of Leinster. 

Scattered showers will develop elsewhere with some longer spells of rain in Connacht and Munster. 

The showers are expected to turn heavy or thundery through the late morning and early afternoon. 

Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 20 degrees. 

Met Éireann says tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated showers developing. 

Showers are forecast to become more frequent during the afternoon before easing as some good evening sunny spells develop. However, it’ll stay cloudier in the northwest. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 15 and 21 degrees. 

There’s some more positive news for the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend as Met Éireann says there will be a good deal of dry weather over the rest of the weekend. 

Sunday is expected to be a dry day for most with a good deal of cloudy with just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day. 

Looking ahead to Bank Holiday Monday, a good deal of dry weather is forecast, however, there will be well scattered showers with a chance of more frequent showers along the atlantic coasts. 

There will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon, but Met Éireann says good evening sunshine will break through. 

Hayley Halpin
