IT IS A dry and sunny day in many parts of the country with temperatures hitting 23 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Top temperatures will range from 18 to 23 degrees and it’ll be warmest away from southern counties, according to Met Éireann.

Some showers will move in across the western half of the county overnight, but it’s expected to stay mostly dry elsewhere.

Dry, warm & mostly sunny for the rest of day with just light mainly southeast breezes. 🍃 🌤️



However sunshine will turn a little hazier later with the chance of some showers. 🌦️



High of 18 to 23°C, warmest away from southern counties.

Tomorrow morning will bring a mix of cloud and some sunny spells with scattered showers. The showers will turn heavy and thundery as they progress eastwards later in the day.

There will be a risk of spot flooding across the north and east of the country with a chance of thunderstorms.

It will remain quite warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, dropping to seven to 10 degrees tomorrow night.