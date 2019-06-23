This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Met Éireann extends Status Yellow rain warning with heavy rain expected across the country today

Two warnings are in place for different parts of the country today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 7:20 AM
32 minutes ago 3,766 Views 2 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued two Status Yellow rainfall warnings for 13 counties as Saturday’s sunny spells give way to thundery downpours across the country today.

The national forecaster initially issued a warning for Waterford only yesterday afternoon, before extending that alert to Cork.

The warning is valid from 6am this morning until 6pm this evening, with accumulations of up to 40mm expected in the two Munster counties today.

Rain will spread northwards across the country throughout Sunday, and a second Status Yellow warning has also been issued for Leinster, which is valid from 5pm this evening until 6am on Monday morning.

Conditions across the country are expected to be humid throughout the day, as temperatures reach highs of 16 degrees Celsius in parts and of 17 to 20 degrees in north Ulster.

Wet weather will continue into Monday, when scattered showers develop across the day, some of which will be heavy and thundery.

But conditions will also turn increasingly mild and humid over the coming days, with spells of hazy sunshine and temperatures in the mid twenties expected later in the week.

