Temperatures to hit 20 degrees today, but wetter weather is on the way

THE WARM CONDITIONS experienced across the country yesterday are set to continue today, but a temporary break from the sun is coming tomorrow.

Met Éireann says today will by dry in most parts, with a mix of cloud and hazy sun. Most of the sun will be in the south and southwest, with cloud expected in the northern half of the country.

Some patchy rain or drizzle near the north and northwest coasts is also expected. But it will be warm everywhere, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The national forecaster says that although it will by dry and mild initially tonight, rain will spread through Connacht, Ulster and west Munster, with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow’s weather will see mild and close conditions continue, with cloudy conditions and rain at times in many areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

However, Wednesday will also see dry periods, especially in southern counties during the morning and early afternoon and in northern areas later. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected in the afternoon.

Bright and dry conditions are expected to return on Thursday, although there will also be some scattered showers . And Friday is expected start brightly, but rain is forecast for western counties in the afternoon, and is to spread across the country that night.