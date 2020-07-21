This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temperatures to hit 20 degrees today, but wetter weather is on the way

It’s set to be a dry day in most parts, but the sunniest day of the week could already be behind us.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 7:38 AM
27 minutes ago 4,777 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5155385

THE WARM CONDITIONS experienced across the country yesterday are set to continue today, but a temporary break from the sun is coming tomorrow. 

Met Éireann says today will by dry in most parts, with a mix of cloud and hazy sun. Most of the sun will be in the south and southwest, with cloud expected in the northern half of the country.

Some patchy rain or drizzle near the north and northwest coasts is also expected. But it will be warm everywhere, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The national forecaster says that although it will by dry and mild initially tonight, rain will spread through Connacht, Ulster and west Munster, with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow’s weather will see mild and close conditions continue, with cloudy conditions and rain at times in many areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, Wednesday will also see dry periods, especially in southern counties during the morning and early afternoon and in northern areas later. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected in the afternoon.

Bright and dry conditions are expected to return on Thursday, although there will also be some scattered showers . And Friday is expected start brightly, but rain is forecast for western counties in the afternoon, and is to spread across the country that night.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie