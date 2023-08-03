Advertisement

# Podcast
The Explainer: What next for Ireland's women's football team?
Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by The 42′s Gavin Cooney for a wide-ranging discussion on women in football. What does Ireland’s performance at the World Cup say about the future of the team? And did they catch the public’s imagination enough to keep the fanbase growing from here? More widely, is enough being done by sports organisations to support women in sport?
1 hour ago

JULY SAW A pivotal moment for Ireland’s women’s football team: their first World Cup goal.

The team’s qualification for the tournament was significant in itself, and a sign of how far the team has come in a few short years.

Despite their best efforts, the team failed to make it out of the group stages in Australia and returned to Ireland without a single win.

But regardless of the results, what type of impact will Ireland’s mere participation in the World Cup have? Are we witnessing a seachange moment for women’s sport, or will old issues still weigh it down?

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by The 42′s Gavin Cooney to look back on the campaign Down Under and explore where the team can go from here.

What does their performance say about how the future of the team? And did they catch the public’s imagination enough to keep the fanbase growing from here? And more widely, is enough being done by sports organisations to support women in sport? 

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
