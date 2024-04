TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has discussed putting Irish aid shipments on Jordanian military airdrops into Gaza with the country’s King.

Speaking in the Jordanian capital Amman today following a meeting with King Abdullah, Martin said that the Government is attempting to find a way to transport the aid from an airbase in Jordan to Gaza – whether that is by road or air.

In March, The Journal revealed that preparations were being made in the Department of Foreign Affairs and the military to arrange for Irish humanitarian assistance to be delivered by parachute to starving Gazan citizens.

Martin followed this with a confirmation in the Dáil a few days later that the plan was at an advanced stage.

But it has not happened, with countries like the United States, Britain and European states such as Germany dropping aid into the besieged Gazan Strip. Ireland’s load has not joined those flights.

Ireland does not have an indigenous heavy lift military cargo aircraft as yet, although a C295 aircraft is being built for the Irish Air Corps.

Advertisement

Flights are being run from Jordan and the Tánaiste confirmed today that Irish aid shipments for those airdrops have been placed in that airbase.

“We’ve put substantial aid in now and we’ve deposited it here in Jordan, which will be part of the road route that Jordan is discussing with Israel at the moment.

“We’ve also given it to Jordan for the air drops – the issue of airspace is an issue.

“But nonetheless, we’re still working with the Jordanian authorities in terms of how we can be a part of those airdrops and we had discussions with King Abdullah on that this morning.

“We will work with Jordan, in whatever way we possibly can,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin meeting with King Abdullah in Jordan today. DFA DFA

While the US makeshift harbour, promised by President Joe Biden in March, has not yet materialised a humanitarian group World Central Kitchen were moving supplies onboard a ship into Gaza.

That ended when Israeli forces killed seven of the charity’s workers in a number of strikes on vehicles after they landed aid.