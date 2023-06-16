Irish Air Corps deployed for a second day to fight two-kilometre wide gorse fire in Co Antrim

THE IRISH AIR Corps have been deployed for a second day to fight a two kilometre wide wildfire in Co Antrim.

The fire at Glenariff in Co Antrim was first reported at around 2pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Irish Air Corps arrived at the scene to support the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) in their efforts to battle the blaze.

Their service had been requested due to the “sheer size and scale” of the fire.

NIFRS deputy chief officer Paul Harper said the “support of our colleagues from the Irish Air Corps is most welcomed as firefighters from right across Northern Ireland continue to work in punishing conditions to bring this blaze under control.”

Our Firefighters continue to work in punishing conditions to bring the wildfire in Glenariff, Co Antrim under control. Due to the size & scale of the fire, we have requested support from our colleagues in the Irish Air Corps. https://t.co/47dZU3dQyH pic.twitter.com/DbbnUc2LmB — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) June 15, 2023

The Irish Air Corps deployed water directly onto the gorse fire from the air and the NIFRS said this “greatly enhances our firefighting operations”.

Last night, the NIFRS warned that the fire is expected to continue into the weekend.

They urged everyone in Glenariff to keep their windows and doors closed.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, the Irish Air Corps’ Captain Bernard O’Raw said members had to get “so close to the fire that they could smell the smoke”.

He described it as a “pretty intensive” mission in a mountainous and forested area.

He also warned that a breeze, alongside the hot weather, caused the fire to become more intense.

Captain O’Raw explained that the helicopters have a “specially modified bucket called a ‘Bambi Bucket’ under the helicopter”.

It can carry a tonne of water but getting the water is difficult.

The Irish Air Corps was given permission to use a nearby reservoir and O’Raw said pilots have to hover the helicopter around 10 feet over the reservoir’s surface to gather the water.

From there, it’s a three-minute circuit to the fire.

“We have two way radio communications with the fire service on the ground,” said O’Raw, “and they tell us exactly where they want the water dropped.

“That involves us flying out at quite a low level, about 100 feet at around 90 kilometres an hour, and then we drop the water exactly where they want us to drop it.”

This means getting “up close and personal with the fire”, said O’Raw.

He added that the large orange slammed coming of the trees are also close to the helicopter as they fly overhead.

“With the smoke and the fire in the area, and then the terrain itself in the mountainous areas, that can create a challenge,” said O’Raw.

However, he said crew undertake training in Blessington to prepare them for events like these.

While it’s not the first time the Irish Air Corps has conducted operations in the North, it is the first time this year that they have ventured across the border.

The Irish Air Corps battled the fire for close to ten hours yesterday and dropped around 35,000 litres of water onto the fire, which O’Raw said had a “significant impact”.

The @IrishAirCorps swooped into action today to combat wildfires in Northern Ireland, showcasing their expertise in aerial firefighting! With precision and skill, they dropped a whopping 35,000 litres of water. Both teams @NIFRSOFFICIAL have been working hard! Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/rJncwIGNON — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) June 15, 2023

This morning, a four-strong crew headed for Glenariff at 10am and will remain there until around 10pm this evening.

O’Raw expressed hope that there might be some wet weather this weekend to help quell the blaze.