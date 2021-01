A window display with a flag showing President-elect Joe Biden in a men's clothing shop in Ballina, Co Mayo.

YOU MIGHT HAVE heard Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

Biden’s ancestors are from Ballina, Mayo, as he becomes the latest Irish American to hold the presidency. So, we thought we’d test your knowledge of famous Irish Americans.

A handy one to start - we all know JFK was a proud Irish American - but what county did his family come from? PA Wicklow Carlow

Wexford Waterford Which of the following actors does NOT claim to have Irish ancestry? Shutterstock Alec Baldwin Anne Hathaway

Mark Wahlberg Jennifer Garner George Clooney is Irish (obviously) - sure lads who look like him are ten-a-penny down the local boozer. But where's his family from? PA Mayo Dublin

Donegal Kilkenny Michael Flatley is probably one of the best known Irish Amerian entertainers. But in what year did he and Riverdance burst onto the stage during the Eurovision's interval act? PA 1991 1994

1995 1997 How many people in the US can claim they are part-Irish? PA 25 million 30 million

35 million 40 million What did Joe Biden controversially say when greeting then Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a St Patrick's Day visit in 2015? PA Brits Out If you're wearing orange, you're not welcome here

Mayo 4 Sam No BBC TV allowed An Irish American wrote The Great Gatsby - what was his name? Universal John Steinbeck James T Farrell

F Scott Fitzgerald Frank McCourt We all know Conan O'Brien has Irish ancestry - just look at him - but which of these talk show hosts claims to be Irish as well? Shutterstock Stephen Colbert Jimmy Kimmel

Craig Ferguson Ellen De Generes Star Wars was and still is huge - but which one of these actors from the original does not have Irish roots? PA Harrison Ford Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Alec Guinness

They all have Irish roots Will Ferrell says he's Irish - we'll take it. But where did he buy himself a holiday home? PA Cavan Longford

Monaghan Leitrim Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Begorrah and Bejayziz You wouldn't miss a bluebottle winkin' at ya! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! So-So A good day down the bog will cure the shame of this score. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Arra schtap the lights, hey. You may as well have said Ireland is in the UK. Share your result: Share