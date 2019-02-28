This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2018

Jack and Emily remain the most popular names for Irish babies.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 10,260 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518314
'Noah' is the only new entrant into either top five.
Image: Shutterstock
'Noah' is the only new entrant into either top five.
'Noah' is the only new entrant into either top five.
Image: Shutterstock

THE TOP 100 baby names for boys and girls in 2018 have been revealed by the Central Statistics Office.

Jack and Emily remain the most popular names with only one new entrant to either top five since last year.

The top five names for boys were Jack, James, Noah, Conor and Daniel, while the top five for girls were Emily, Grace, Emma, Sophie and Amelia.

Noah has replaced Sean in the boys’ top five, moving up from sixth place in 2017.

New names in the top 100 for 2018 were Freddie, Frankie and Theodore for boys and Ada, Bella, Bonnie and Ivy for girls.

The list showed that girls are given a wider variety of names than boys, with 4,779 girls’ names registered last year compared to 3,712 boys’ names. 

For the first time since 1988 when the CSO began producing the annual list, it has distinguished between names with or without fadas. 

For example, while ‘Sean’ made the top 5 last year for boys it is now down in 74th place and ‘Seán’ comes into 13th. 

Other names with fadas that made the top 100 are Éabha, Róisín and Oisín.

Conradh na Gaeilge has welcomed the move, adding that it should encourage other state bodies to prioritise making fadas standard.

“We welcome this step forward by the CSO that names with the síneadh fada be included in their databases. We hope this inspires other organisations, and State bodies especially, to follow in updating their systems to ensure the correct spelling of names in Irish,” Julian de Spáinn of Conradh na Gaeilge said today.

The top 100 baby names for 2018

PastedImage-24877 Source: CSO.ie

PastedImage-38757 Source: CSO.ie

PastedImage-18019 Source: CSO.ie

The CSO has also published a map of Ireland showing the most popular baby names across different counties.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Garda whistleblower resigns from force three years after making allegations of serious misconduct
    68,547  33
    2
    		Schoolboy who took upskirt pictures of teachers found guilty of 'outraging public decency'
    41,224  0
    3
    		A mass grave has been unearthed in a Belarusian former Jewish ghetto
    37,544  27
    Fora
    1
    		Beauty chain Sisu fell foul of advertising rules for publishing a 'misleading' Instagram post
    742  0
    2
    		Cork's HireHive is so committed to remote working its boss moved to Italy
    151  0
    3
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    42,284  49
    2
    		Van Dijk scores twice as Liverpool roar back to form against Watford
    24,660  51
    3
    		Ulster hoping to push through deal to sign Jack McGrath from Leinster
    15,477  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    5,136  0
    2
    		'Gemma Collins' episode of Your Face Or Mine proves how dated the show's concept is'
    4,635  1
    3
    		Bradley Cooper's ex-wife would very much like to be excluded from the narrative... it's The Dredge
    4,386  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Man in his 20s killed in crash between motorbike and truck
    Pedestrian dies following collision with car in Co Westmeath
    At least 20 killed in train crash in Cairo's main railway station
    COURTS
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke tells trial that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    Patrick Quirke murder trial hears about hair clip taken from farm tank where Bobby Ryan's body was found
    'Chilling effect': What could the Kerins case change about Dáil committees?
    DUBLIN
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Dublin residents claim plans to create new bus corridor through villages will spell 'disaster' for communities
    Council criticises 'uncontrolled burning' as Irish Air Corps drops 42,000 litres on Wicklow fires
    Hiding in plain sight: 5 fascinating old buildings around Dublin you probably never noticed
    IRELAND
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Star duo return as Colin Bell's Ireland share the spoils with Wales in Spain
    Sexton leads critics of 'out-of-touch' proposal for new 12-team World Rugby tournament
    Analysis: How has Johnny Sexton been playing in the Six Nations?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie