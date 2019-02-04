Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?

THE DATA PROTECTION Commission has confirmed that it is examining a complaint from TV producer Ciarán Ó Cofaigh against the HSE after hospital staff told Ó Cofaigh that they could not include the fadas on his name.

Ó Cofaigh has said that the HSE, Bank of Ireland and New Ireland Assurance have all refused to correct his name in correspondence and official records, the Irish Daily Mail has reported, two weeks after the National Transport Authority said that it can’t print fadas on Leap cards due to ‘technical limitations’.

The Data Protection Commission is now reportedly in touch with European counterparts and Ireland’s Language Commissioner to try determine an official stance on the fada.

So, today we’re asking: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?



