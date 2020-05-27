This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Ireland suspends beef exports to China after atypical BSE case confirmed

There are no public health risks associated with this case.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 27 May 2020, 12:47 PM
18 minutes ago 3,445 Views 10 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/LisaGriffin
Image: Shutterstock/LisaGriffin

THE EXPORT OF Irish beef to China has been temporarily suspended after an atypical case of BSE was identified in a cow earlier this month, the Department of Agriculture has said. 

The department said there are no public health risks associated with this case which was confirmed as atypical BSE in a lab last Friday. 

From that day, Ireland suspended beef exports to China in line with a specific protocol in place with the Chinese authorities. 

This suspension will remain until an epidemiological report is complete and discussed with China, the Irish Farmers Journal first reported today.

“On 14 May, the [department] identified a suspected case of atypical BSE in a 14-year old cow as a result of its surveillance of ‘fallen’ animals,” the Department of Agriculture told TheJournal.ie.  

Last Friday, laboratory tests confirmed the atypical case of the disease. However, this won’t affect Ireland’s status of having a ‘controlled risk’ of BSE.

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease, was first identified in Ireland in 1989. Since then, evidence of an animal displaying clinical signs of the disease must be notified to the Department of Agriculture. 

A similar case of atypical BSE was confirmed in 2017 – with no public health risk associated in that instance either. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

