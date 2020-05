CASTLES ARE A firm favourite with everyone from tourists to political aides.

They’re full of history and often located on scenic grounds. You can even drive to them to test your eyesight.*

But how many Irish castles can you name?

*DO NOT DO THIS.

Let's start with an easy one... Jon Sullivan/Wikimedia Belleek Castle Bunratty Castle

Ballyloughan Castle Cummings Castle And now a tricky one... Poleary91/Wikimedia Ballymoon Castle Ballybridge Castle

Ballymote Castle Barbara Castle A very famous one... Ryanhuntmuzik/Wikimedia Ashford Castle Slane Castle

Blarney Castle Andrew Castle A castle in the west... Postdlf/Wikimedia Doonagore Castle Dangan Castle

Dunmahon Castle Dalton Castle And one in the capital... William Murphy/Wikimedia Monkstown Castle Clonskeagh Castle

Malahide Castle Dublin Castle This one has seen a lot of concerts... CatherineCronin/Flickr Malahide Castle Slane Castle

Punchestown Castle Steve Castle One from Galway... KevinSchnippkoweit/Wikimedia Oranmore Castle Portumna Castle

Eyrecourt Castle Keisha Castle-Hughes And one from Limerick... Froggerlaura/Flickr King George's Castle King John's Castle

King Charles' Castle Meghan Markle's Castle A very popular tourist spot... RX-Guru/Wikimedia Rock of Cashel Rock of Castle

Rockett's Castle Rock the Casbah And finally, one from the northwest... Bgvr/Wikimedia Markree Castle Ashford Castle

Roslee Castle Ian Van Dahl Castle Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top dog You nailed it, well done! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Good job! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Baaaaaad! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Turtley awful A shell of a bad effort! Share your result: Share