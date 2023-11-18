Advertisement

Saturday 18 November 2023
Department of Foreign Affairs confirms 24 Irish citizens and dependents left Gaza last night

Fifty Irish citizens and dependants have left Gaza in recent days.
21 minutes ago

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has confirmed this morning that 24 Irish citizens and dependents have left Gaza via the Rafah crossing last night. 

In a statement the Department said this brings to 50 the number of Irish citizens and dependants assisted to leave Gaza in recent days.

The statement read: “Only small numbers of citizens or accompanying dependants who have expressed a wish to leave remain in Gaza.

“The Department remains in contact in each case and will continue to work consistently with the relevant authorities to ensure they are able to leave Gaza as soon as possible.”

Today’s news comes after Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that 25 Irish citizens made the journey to the Rafah border crossing yesterday. 

The Tánaiste said yesterday that he is conscious that many of the people who have crossed out of Gaza will be “deeply traumatised” by what they have experienced since the outbreak of the crisis in the region. 

“As they return to Ireland in the coming days, they will need all of our support as they begin to restart their lives,” he added. 

Martin said he also remains deeply concerned about the situation hostages in Gaza are in, and called once again for their “unconditional release”.

Jane Matthews
