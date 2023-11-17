A further 25 Irish citizens and dependants made journey to Rafah border crossing today

THE TÁNAISTE SAID that a further 25 Irish citizens made the journey to the Rafah border crossing today, to cross out of Gaza and into Egypt.

It has not yet been confirmed that everyone in the group was able to cross. If they have done so successfully, it will bring the number of Irish citizens and dependants to exit Gaza to 51.

Micheál Martin said that all of those who crossed the border today were met by staff from the Irish Embassy, and provided with assistance and support.

“I want to recognise the tireless work of the Embassies in Cairo and Tel Aviv, our Representative Office in Ramallah, and officials in my Department in Dublin since the outbreak of this crisis. Our consular staff have been in daily contact with our citizens and their families to provide support and assistance,” he said.

Martin added that he is conscious that many of the people who have crossed out of Gaza will be “deeply traumatised” by what they have experienced since the outbreak of the crisis in the region.

“As they return to Ireland in the coming days, they will need all of our support as they begin to restart their lives,” he added.

Martin said he also remains deeply concerned about the situation hostages in Gaza are in, and called once again for their “unconditional release”.

“Today, Emily Hand will turn 9. This loving and talented young girl needs to be returned to her family immediately. My Department will leave no stone unturned in pursuing that outcome,” Martin said – speaking of one Irish child who is currently being held hostage. Today is her birthday.

Martin said that the high number of civilian casualties in recent days in Gaza is “shocking”.

“I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and an urgent scaling up of rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access. Ireland has been clear that International Humanitarian Law applies in all conflicts, in all circumstances, to state and non-state actors alike. We can not see this violence, destruction and displacement continue,” he added,” Martin further said.