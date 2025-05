TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED to drop as low as one degree Celsius in parts of the country tonight as the weather takes a more muted turn after a week of hot days.

Met Éireann is forecasting that today will be dry and bright today with spells of sunshine, the best of them in Munster and south Leinster, but some cloud will drift across the country from the northeast through the day with the chance of an isolated shower.

Highest temperatures generally today should reach around 13 to 17 degrees but it’ll be cooler in the north and east with highs of 10 to 13.

Tonight will be dry and “quite cold”, Met Éireann says, with lowest temperatures of one to five degrees and potentially a little colder in some local areas, with a touch of grass frost possible.

The coldest temperatures are expected in the middle of the country.

The Bank Holiday Monday tomorrow will be a dry day with spells of sunshine at first, according to Met Éireann, though cloud will “bubble up” through the afternoon.

Highest temperatures expected tomorrow are 11 degrees in the east to 17 degrees in the west.

Overall, the week ahead looks like it should bring generally dry and sunny conditions. It’ll be cool at first, Met Éireann says, but temperatures should gradually increase as the week progresses.