A number of Irish citizens expected to have their names included on list to leave Gaza

LAST UPDATE | 4 minutes ago
A NUMBER OF Irish citizens in Gaza are expected to be notified that their names are included on a list to leave the territory into Egypt through the Rafah crossing, a spokesperson for the department of foreign affairs has said.
It is also understood that there remains some uncertainty whether all or some the Irish citizens will be allowed to leave, despite being listed.
The spokesperson told The Journal: “The Department of Foreign Affairs understands that some Irish citizens may be listed for a departure from Gaza tomorrow.
“We continue to remain in contact with our citizens in Gaza as this complex situation evolves,” they added.
This would allow Irish citizens, who have been stuck in Gaza since conflict broke out in the region, to leave for the first time.
Irish father-of-three Ibrahim Alagha, who has been in Gaza since the conflict started, told The Journal he is yet to receive a call.
“I’m waiting. I’m patiently waiting for a call. So hopefully within the next hour or two, I will get the news,” he said.
The news comes as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin leaves Ireland to visit Egypt, Israel and Palestine in the coming days.
He is expected to meet the foreign minster Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.
Govt sources have said one reason behind the trip, which was scheduled just this week, is to push for the some 40 Irish citizens to be allowed to leave the region.
The Rafah border crossing opened on 1 November to allow foreigners and dual nationals to flee the besieged region. It was the first time Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.
After its opening, Martin said he wanted to see the citizens, who remain in Gaza, be evacuated via Egypt “as early as possible“.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “urgently seeking to have Irish people included in subsequent evacuations”.
Additional reporting by Christina Finn
