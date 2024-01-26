UK set to pass bill making it easier for Irish citizens to apply for British citizenship

THE UK GOVERNMENT and the opposition Labour party have both declared their support for a DUP-sponsored bill that would make it easier for Irish citizens to obtain British citizenship.

The bill in its original form would allow people born in the Republic of Ireland after 31 December 1948 to register as British citizens and get a British passport if they have lived in Northern Ireland for five years.

The UK government intends to add amendments to that text though, one of which would remove the 1948 condition.

UK immigration minister Tom Pursglove said today: “I’m pleased to confirm that the bill has the support of the government, subject to some proposed changes at committee stage.”

Those changes would also expand the scope of the bill beyond just Northern Ireland, and apply to Irish citizens living anywhere in the UK.

The bill was introduced by DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson and passed its second reading in the House of Commons today.

The British Citizenship (Northern Ireland) Bill 2023-24 aims to “extend provision for British citizenship, including the right to hold a British Passport, to those born in the Republic of Ireland since 1949 and who have then settled in and made Northern Ireland their home,” a DUP statement said.

While people born in Northern Ireland are entitled to Irish and/or British citizenship, those born in the Republic of Ireland who have moved north of the border currently have to go through the standard naturalisation process. This new bill would make things simpler.

There are some limitations on top of the five-year requirement though.

If someone was absent from Northern Ireland for more than 450 days over the five years of residency, or 90 days in the final year, they would not qualify for registration for citizenship.

Applicants would also still have to take part in a citizenship ceremony and they would not be exempt from the associated fees charged by the UK Home Office.

The key differences between the new registration process and the existing naturalisation process are that people would not need to do a citizenship test or demonstrate their intention to stay in the UK long term.

The bill would also apply to Irish citizens born outside of Ireland.