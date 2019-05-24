Irish climber on Mount Everest dies during descent

AN IRISHMAN CLIMBING Mount Everest has died, according to the expedition group he was part of.

Kevin Hynes (56) from Galway was climbing Everest for the second time and was described by 360 Expeditions as “one of the strongest and most experienced climbers on our team”.

“On the 22 May, Kevin reached Camp 3 at 8,300m. On the 23 May, while our summit climbers were heading higher, Kevin started his descent. He was accompanied by experienced Sherpa, Dawa Sangee, who himself has summited Everest south twice, Everest North and Makalu twice,” the group said in a post on Facebook.

Kevin passed away in his tent at the North Col at 7,000m in the early hours of this morning (Nepali time) of the 24 May. His wonderful wife, Bernadette and two children, Erin and James are comforted by all the communication that Kevin sent out from his expedition, letting them know that, “this was proving the most fun he had had on any one of his expeditions and the team was amazing and that he was loving being with Rolfe”.

The Irish Seven Summits adventure group has also shared its sympathies with his family:

“It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Galway native Kevin Hynes on Everest. Kev (who lived and worked in UK) was on his second expedition to Everest having reached the summit via the Nepal side last year and was attempting the North side this time. His expedition company reported the following earlier today.”

The tragic news comes as the search continues for another Irish climber, Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, went missing on the world’s highest mountain last week.

