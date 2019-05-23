This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Search resumes for Trinity College professor who went missing on Everest

The rescue team is led by Co Down climber Noel Hanna.

By Adam Daly Thursday 23 May 2019, 10:23 AM
22 minutes ago 1,184 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647906
Seamus Lawless has been missing since last Thursday.
Image: Facebook/SeamusLawless
Seamus Lawless has been missing since last Thursday.
Seamus Lawless has been missing since last Thursday.
Image: Facebook/SeamusLawless

THE SEARCH TO locate missing Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, who fell on Mount Everest last week, is set to resume today.  

The climber went missing at an altitude of around 8,300m, hours after he completed a lifetime ambition of reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain last Thursday. 

An assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, he was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

A fundraising page set up on Friday night by the Trinity professor’s family has reached over a third of its €750,000 target.

The family issued an update through the page to say that search efforts for Shay were able to resume as weather conditions on Everest had improved. 

“The expedition team, led by Noel Hanna with eight highly skilled Sherpas, has flown to Camp II and will commence their search from Camp IV tomorrow, which is not far from where Shay went missing.

The team is also using drone technology to assist them in the search operation and our thoughts and hopes are with them.

Hanna, an experienced climber from Co Down who was part of Lawless’ expedition team, will lead the team of eight high-altitude Sherpa climbers.

Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa, told the Himalayan Times that the team will begin a search for the missing 39-year-old Irish climber this morning. 

“The team, equipped with search and recovery equipment, will try its best to recover Lawless’s body from the Mt Everest death zone,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie