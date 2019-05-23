Search resumes for Trinity College professor who went missing on Everest

Seamus Lawless has been missing since last Thursday.

THE SEARCH TO locate missing Trinity professor Séamus Lawless, who fell on Mount Everest last week, is set to resume today.

The climber went missing at an altitude of around 8,300m, hours after he completed a lifetime ambition of reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain last Thursday.

An assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, he was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

A fundraising page set up on Friday night by the Trinity professor’s family has reached over a third of its €750,000 target.

The family issued an update through the page to say that search efforts for Shay were able to resume as weather conditions on Everest had improved.

“The expedition team, led by Noel Hanna with eight highly skilled Sherpas, has flown to Camp II and will commence their search from Camp IV tomorrow, which is not far from where Shay went missing.

The team is also using drone technology to assist them in the search operation and our thoughts and hopes are with them.

Hanna, an experienced climber from Co Down who was part of Lawless’ expedition team, will lead the team of eight high-altitude Sherpa climbers.

Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Mingma Sherpa, told the Himalayan Times that the team will begin a search for the missing 39-year-old Irish climber this morning.

“The team, equipped with search and recovery equipment, will try its best to recover Lawless’s body from the Mt Everest death zone,” he said.