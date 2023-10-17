The report from the Consultative Forum on Neutrality has been published - here's what it says

A REPORT INTO a forum on Irish international security policy has said the State’s defence strategy will continue to “pose challenges” to Government and diplomats on the international stage.

However, the report also suggested that there is currently “no popular mandate” to change the State’s ongoing policy of neutrality.

The consultative forum, chaired by Louise Richardson, took place in June at various locations across Ireland. It took the form of panels and public debates and looked at Ireland’s place in global foreign affairs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had described it as a focus on a range of issues, including Ireland’s commitment to the international rules-based order through peacekeeping and crisis management.

The Department also said that the forum would look at disarmament and non-proliferation, international humanitarian law, and conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

The events in Cork, Galway and Dublin were greeted by protests from some attendees but also saw detailed discussions by delegates and members of the public on a range of topics.

Richardson presented her report to Government – the 29-page document provides a summary and analysis of the four days of discussions and over 800 submissions to the public consultation. It does not present any recommendations.

Despite the identified problems regarding defence policy the report also found: “It was frequently expressed, and rarely contradicted, that there is currently no popular mandate in Ireland to abandon the policy of neutrality”.

“Maintaining a policy of military nonalignment along with active political engagement in global forums will continue to pose a challenge for Irish governments and diplomats, as will the need to balance a values-based foreign policy with taking seriously the security concerns and responsibilities of our partners,” Richardson wrote.

She said that there were “clear indications of support for increased spending on defence”.

She said that the speakers at the event and in the submissions show “clear public support” to make a significant increase in spending on the Defence Forces and to invest in cyber and protection of critical maritime infrastructure.

Richardson added that there was a need, as demographics in Ireland change, to keep foreign, defence, and security policies constantly under review.

“Looking to the future, it is clear that security has become globalized and that our geographic location no longer provides the protections it once did.

“In this context, it will be important to ensure that future Irish governments have maximum flexibility to respond with deliberation and speed when called upon to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” she added.

Oireachtas TV Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence. Oireachtas TV

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence thanked Richardson for her report and said that he will now consider the report’s conclusions on the next steps.

Speaking before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence said that he “the most striking element” in the report was that there was a “broad consensus” on many of the issues.

He said Irish people clearly had a sense of “pride” in international engagement, and that there was a “strong sense” that there is value in working more closely with our partners, “in a manner compatible with our neutrality”.

Martin added that there was clear recognition of emerging threats, particularly in cyberspace and in the maritime domain.

He also noted the reference to changes in the “triple lock” which is a mechanism whereby troops can only be deployed by Ireland if there is a United Nations mandate, clearance from the Government and a vote in the Dáil.

“From reading the Chair’s report, it is clear that there is no one viewpoint on how best to manage the decision to deploy Irish troops abroad.

“However, in my own view, we must consider the challenges facing the UN Security Council in agreeing or renewing UN peacekeeping mandates. The implications of this for Ireland and our current policy is simply something we have to take seriously,” he added.

Martin called on all to work together to “navigate the complex choices we face from a baseline of facts and evidence”.

“The Chair’s report marks an important contribution to this effort. I look forward to continuing this conversation, both with this Committee and with the wider Oireachtas in the weeks ahead,” he added.

