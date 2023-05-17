The Explainer: Interview - HSE doctor speaks about her evacuation from war-torn Sudan

WE’RE NOW A month into a conflict that has turned Sudan’s capital into a war zone.

Hundreds have been killed, thousands injured and an estimated 700,000 have been displaced.

The situation is becoming dire for the civilians on the ground across the country.

This week on The Explainer, we’re speaking to two people with experience of that.

Dr Sulafa Salam is a Sudanese doctor – a medical registrar – based in St James Hospital in Dublin and resident here for several years. Sulafa and her young children were visiting relatives in Khartoum when they became trapped in the conflict a number of weeks ago.

They’ve just returned safely home to Dublin.

We also speak to Dr Aia Mohamed who is assistant professor and registrar at St James and Trinity College Dublin. Aia was born in Sudan but grew up in Ireland. Her own father, a retired obstetrician in Castlebar, also happened to be visiting Sudan when this latest fighting broke out.

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.