Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 17 May 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy
# Podcast
The Explainer: Interview - HSE doctor speaks about her evacuation from war-torn Sudan
We sit down with Dr Sulafa Salama, a Sudanese doctor working in St James’s in Dublin, who was trapped in Khartoum when the fighting broke out. We’re also joined by Dr Aia Mohamed, assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin, who speaks to us about how her father was visiting Sudan when the fighting broke out.
166
0
38 minutes ago

WE’RE NOW A month into a conflict that has turned Sudan’s capital into a war zone.

Hundreds have been killed, thousands injured and an estimated 700,000 have been displaced.

The situation is becoming dire for the civilians on the ground across the country.

This week on The Explainer, we’re speaking to two people with experience of that.

Dr Sulafa Salam is a Sudanese doctor – a medical registrar – based in St James Hospital in Dublin and resident here for several years. Sulafa and her young children were visiting relatives in Khartoum when they became trapped in the conflict a number of weeks ago.

They’ve just returned safely home to Dublin.

We also speak to Dr Aia Mohamed who is assistant professor and registrar at St James and Trinity College Dublin. Aia was born in Sudan but grew up in Ireland. Her own father, a retired obstetrician in Castlebar, also happened to be visiting Sudan when this latest fighting broke out.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     