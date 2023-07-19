Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 19 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
PETER MOLONEY The Irish Film Institute.
# Irish Film Institute
IFI to start selling popcorn and says decision is 'integral to keeping doors open'
‘We must remain financially viable as we continue to recover from the impact Covid has had on our industry,’ said an IFI spokesperson.
1.3k
3
13 minutes ago

THE IRISH FILM Institute has announced that it will now offer popcorn and concessions from its cinema’s Box Office.

The IFI has a three-screen cinema at its base in Eustace Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

In a statement to The Journal, the IFI’s acting head of marketing Frances Wilde said that the decision is “integral” to the cinema’s future and added that it won’t impact on the “arthouse cinema ambiance”.

“The IFI is delighted to begin offering popcorn and concessions at our Box Office,” said Wilde.

“We’re committed to keeping our focus on arthouse cinema ambience while providing comfort and snacks for everyone.

“This decision is integral in keeping our doors open without affecting the IFI opening hours or programming choices; we must remain financially viable as we continue to recover from the impact Covid has had on our industry.”

Wilde said staff have been “fully trained” and that “cleaning will be comprehensive, in particular across this incredibly busy period with Oppenheimer screening on 70mm and Barbie opening this Friday”.

An IFI statement announcing the decision added that “screenings of Oppenheimer and Barbie will maintain the full IFI experience”. 

The IFI’s acting head of marketing also said that the decision to sell “our own high quality popcorn and concessions” enables the cinema to “control the food environment in-cinema” and to “prevent the likelihood of external food and beverages being brought into the venue”.

Wilde added that IFI’s cinema ticket prices are “competitive” but said that in order to remain so, the IFI is “bringing 21st century upgrades to our 18th century home to retain profit margins in other areas”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     