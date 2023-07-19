IFI to start selling popcorn and says decision is 'integral to keeping doors open'

THE IRISH FILM Institute has announced that it will now offer popcorn and concessions from its cinema’s Box Office.

The IFI has a three-screen cinema at its base in Eustace Street in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

In a statement to The Journal, the IFI’s acting head of marketing Frances Wilde said that the decision is “integral” to the cinema’s future and added that it won’t impact on the “arthouse cinema ambiance”.

“The IFI is delighted to begin offering popcorn and concessions at our Box Office,” said Wilde.

“We’re committed to keeping our focus on arthouse cinema ambience while providing comfort and snacks for everyone.

“This decision is integral in keeping our doors open without affecting the IFI opening hours or programming choices; we must remain financially viable as we continue to recover from the impact Covid has had on our industry.”

Wilde said staff have been “fully trained” and that “cleaning will be comprehensive, in particular across this incredibly busy period with Oppenheimer screening on 70mm and Barbie opening this Friday”.

An IFI statement announcing the decision added that “screenings of Oppenheimer and Barbie will maintain the full IFI experience”.

The IFI’s acting head of marketing also said that the decision to sell “our own high quality popcorn and concessions” enables the cinema to “control the food environment in-cinema” and to “prevent the likelihood of external food and beverages being brought into the venue”.

Wilde added that IFI’s cinema ticket prices are “competitive” but said that in order to remain so, the IFI is “bringing 21st century upgrades to our 18th century home to retain profit margins in other areas”.