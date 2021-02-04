Irish films and actors longlisted in this year's diversity-focused Bafta awards

THERE MIGHT BE A pandemic on but it’s (almost) business as usual with this year’s awards season.

Yesterday the Golden Globes named its nominees for the 2021 ceremony, and today the British Bafta Awards has announced its longlist across the film categories.

Longlisting was introduced by Bafta during a review process last year, with an aim of levelling the playing field for nominees. The review took place as a response to the lack of diversity in the nominations for last year’s awards.

As a result of the review, Bafta introduced over 120 of what it called “wide-ranging changes” to its voting, membership and campaigning processes.

Longlist

Irish films were represented in this year’s longlist, with Calm With Horses (directed by Nick Rowland) and Herself (directed by Phyllida Lloyd) longlisted for seven Bafta awards. Both films come from the Element stable, which is also home to Normal People, which was nominated in a number of Golden Globe categories yesterday.

Both Calm With Horses and Herself were nominated in the Outstanding British Film category.

Calm With Horses also made the longlist in the following categories:

Lead Actor – Cosmo Jarvis

Supporting Actress – Niamh Algar

Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan

Casting

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer.

Herself was co-written by Clare Dunne and Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did), and co-developed by Element Pictures and Merman and is produced by Academy Award nominee Ed Guiney and Rory Gilmartin for Element, together with actress, writer, producer and director Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe).

Herself is an Irish/UK co-production from Element Pictures and Merman and was developed with BBC Films and Screen Ireland and backed by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, BBC Films and the BFI (with National Lottery funding).

Calm With Horses was directed by Nick Rowland, written by Joe Murtagh and produced by Dan Emmerson, Rory Gilmartin and Kate Glover. It’s a DMC Film, Element Pictures production in association with Altitude Film Entertainment. It was developed and co-financed by Film4 and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland with the participation of The Western Region Audiovisual Producer’s Fund.

While Calm With Horses can be watched on all major platforms. Herself is coming soon to Irish and UK cinemas.

Meanwhile, the critically-acclaimed Wolfwalkers from Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon has been longlisted in the Animated Film category.

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has been longlisted in the Leading Actress category, for I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Saoirse Ronan has been longlisted in the Supporting Actress category for Ammonite.

The nominees in all the categories will now go through to another round of voting – here’s hoping the Irish nominees will get good news when it comes to the shortlists.

The full longlists across all the categories can be seen here. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 11 April.