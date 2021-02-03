Brendan Gleeson and Normal People receive Golden Globe nominations

IRISH ACTOR BRENDAN Gleeson and the popular TV series Normal People have received nominations for Golden Globe awards.

In the Supporting TV Actor category, Gleeson was nominated for his role as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

Normal People, directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie MacDonald, also got a nomination in the Best Limited Series or TV Film category. And lead actress Daisy Edgar-Jones got the nod for her role, though co-star Paul Mescal did not receive a nomination.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominees during a virtual ceremony this afternoon.

The 78th Golden Globes, which also honour the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be broadcast on February 28.

Pandemic-related theatre closures and blockbuster delays have given a boost to smaller, stay-at-home movies this year.

Netflix’s Mank, a black-and-white drama set in Hollywood’s Golden Age about the making of Citizen Kane, topped the nominations earning six nods, including best drama, and the streaming site’s movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 received five nominations.

The popular series Emily in Paris was nominated in the Musical or Comedy TV Series category along with The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitts Creek and Ted Lasso.

And the period drama The Crown was listed in the Drama Series category, while its stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter all received nominations.

- With reporting from AFP.