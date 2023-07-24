Irish flights still operating to Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu despite wildfire evacuations

FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING to the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, where thousands of people have been evacuated due to wildfires.

Greece has been battered by an extended spell of extreme heat and fires have burned for nearly a week on Rhodes.

But other Greek islands are now reporting similar problems, including Evia and Corfu.

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from Corfu, while tens of thousands of people fled wildfires on the island of Rhodes yesterday as terrified holiday makers scrambled to get home.

The fires have created the country’s largest-ever wildfire evacuation.

Paul Hackett is the president of the Irish Travel Agents Association and he said around 2,000 Irish holiday makers could be in the Greek islands of Corfu and Rhodes.

“Rhodes has approximately four flights per week from Ireland, so in the order of 700 to 800 passengers per week,” Hackett told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Corfu has six flights per week, so in the order of 1,000 to 1,200.

“In total between the two islands, the maximum would be about 2,000 passengers over 10 flights per week.”

Ryanair and Aer Lingus are continuing to operate flights to the Greek islands and Hackett said it is important that airlines operate flights, especially outbound ones.

‘Be alert’

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Irish citizens in Rhodes to “stay away” from areas affected by wildfires burning out of control on the island, which have sparked the biggest ever fire evacuation in Greece.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DFA said it has been contacted by “a number of Irish citizens impacted by the current fires in Rhodes”.

“Irish citizens are being advised to be alert and stay away from the affected areas, and to move rapidly out of any areas affected,” the spokesperson said.

“This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities.”

Irish citizens are also advised to call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if they are in immediate danger and to turn mobile phones on to roaming to receive any alerts from local authorities.

Temporary shelters have been established by the authorities in Greece for tourists who have had to evacuate their hotels.

The DFA said anyone planning to travel to Greece should check with their travel operator or hotel to see if the area they plan to visit is impacted by the current wildfires and evacuations, as there is “likely to be travel disruption”.

“The Department is advising against travel to the affected areas,” they added.

‘Important airlines continue to fly’

Flights to Greece are continuing and Paul Hackett, president of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said it is “really important that the airlines continue to fly”.

“How else are the people who are in the destination going to get home, so the flights need to operate both ways,” Hackett told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus are continuing to operate flights.

German travel giant Tui meanwhile said it was suspending all its inbound passenger flights to Rhodes until Tuesday, but is sending empty planes to help evacuate tourists.

“In both Rhodes and Corfu, the airports are operating. In Rhodes, the fires are very much to the south of the island,” said Hackett.

“It’s quite a large island, around 80 kilometres from north to south and the fires are in the south while the main airport is in the north, so (the airport) is 60 kilometres away (from the fires).

“In Corfu, we have had one beach evacuation, we haven’t had word yet of any hotel evacuations out of Corfu.

“The airport is central near Corfu town, so once again, getting in and out with the island is safe and the airlines should continue to fly because then passengers who wish to come home can return home.”

While Hackett has been in touch with passengers in Rhodes, he said passengers in Corfu began to be contacted this morning “because it only came to light late last night”.

He said the passengers he has spoken to are “aware of the situation, aware of the precautions and aware of the guidance”.

Hackett noted that guidance includes keeping phones charged, as well as “keeping phones on roaming, so that the local authorities can get messages to tourists when they’re in the destination”.

The president of the Irish Travel Agents Association also explained that Tui has a flight to Rhodes on Wednesday and “if people do not want to travel, it’s full refunds, no questions”.

“If people want to change, they can amend their flight,” added Hackett.

Meanwhile, Ryanair said passengers currently in Rhodes will be given “a free of charge option for people who want to transfer onto an earlier flight home”.

However, also speaking on Morning Ireland, Ryanair’s chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said there hasn’t been a “noticeable impact” on cancellations and that as things stand, the schedule is “operating”.

Sorohan added that it is “hard to know”‘ if the extreme heatwaves will impact passenger numbers next summer but said countries like Italy, Greece and Spain will “continue to be popular destinations”.

‘Case-by-case basis’

President of the Irish Travel Agents Association Paul Hackett told Morning Ireland that you “have a lot of protection as a consumer when you’re booked with a travel agent or tour operator”.

But he warned “that same protection does not apply to consumers who DIY and do it themselves”.

He advised anyone who is “due to travel in the next week to 10 days to speak to their travel agent”.

When asked what advice he would give to his customers, Hackett said: “We will be looking at it on a case-by-case basis, as are Tui and as are all travel companies.

“No travel agent will put any consumer at risk in a safety situation and we will always listen to the consumer.

“We have to follow what the local guidelines are, it’s clear that the Department of Foreign Affairs has normal precautions applying to all Greek destinations.

“So travel is allowed, flights are operating, airports are operating, so everybody will be looking at this on a case-by-case basis but with the safety of the consumer being paramount.”

Hackett also commended the Greek response to the wildfire.

“They have evacuated 19,000 people safely from hotels, albeit into gymnasiums and into school halls where they don’t want to be spending their holidays,” said Hackett.

“But we have had no reports of any casualties or any deaths at this stage. So in fairness to the Greek authorities, with assistance from some of the neighbouring countries, they have done a remarkably good job.”