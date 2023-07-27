Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Dublin folk group Lankum.
# Mercury Prize
Irish folk group Lankum shortlisted for prestigious Mercury Prize
Lankum is a four-piece from Dublin made up of brothers Ian and Daragh Lynch, Cormac Mac Diarmada and Radie Peat.
2.5k
4
1 hour ago

IRISH FOLK GROUP Lankum have been shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

The annual prize is awarded for the best album by a British or Irish act.

Lankum is a four-piece from Dublin made up of brothers Ian and Daragh Lynch, Cormac Mac Diarmada and Radie Peat.

The band released their fourth studio album ‘False Lankum’ in March via Rough Trade Records.

The album was recorded at Hellfire Studios, Dublin.

Lankum are up against Arctic Monkeys for the Mercury Prize, as well as Jessie Ware and dance act Fred Again.

Rappers Loyle Carter and J Hus are also nominated, as is Olivia Dean and Shygirl.

Raye, Young Fathers, Ezra Collective, and Jockstrap complete the shortlist.

8 of the 12 nominees hail from London and the last eight winners of the Mercury Prize have come from the English capital.

The winner will be announced at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday, 7 September.

