THE GOVERNMENT HAS called a press conference for tomorrow morning with the three coalition leaders slated to attend and while the reason has not been disclosed, it is understood the Republic of Ireland will officially recognise the State of Palestine.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Tánaister Micheál Martin and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will appear before the media at Government Buildings at 8am.

There has been growing expectation of such an announcement in recent months since former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with leaders from Spain, Slovenia and Malta on the sidelines of the European Council back in March.

Since then, Martin and Harris have made statements saying that the announcement would be made by the end of this month.

The Government’s position has been to try to bring other EU countries along with it and to recognise Palestinian statehood together. A similar announcement is expected from Spanish President Pedro Sanchez this week as well.

Back in early April, Palestine’s ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that the recognition of Palestinian statehood would provide further support and affirmation of the Palestinian people’s rights.

“It’s a matter of giving hope as well for the Palestinians that the international community recognise this nation and recognise its right to self determination and to have a right to have its own state,” she said.

As it stands, 143 of the 195 United Nations member states already recognise the State of Palestine.

In terms of the EU, nine member states have recognised Palestine, most of whom are in Eastern Europe and did so while part of the Soviet Union. In 2014, Sweden became the first country to recognise Palestine while being a member of the EU.

A bill recognising Palestinian statehood passed successfully through both the Seanad and the Dáil in 2014 but the Government has yet to follow through on it, instead wishing to do so in coordination with other EU states.