Dublin: 17 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Irish Greyhound Board opens phone line for reporting animal cruelty

The move comes following a damning RTÉ programme.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Jul 2019, 7:15 PM
53 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4722727
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images

THE IRISH GREYHOUND Board (IGB) has set up a confidential phone line for the public to report animal welfare concerns. 

The move comes following an RTÉ programme which claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have both withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races over the revelations. Last week, Connolly’s Red Mills announced that it will also cease sponsorship of industry events.

In a statement today, the board said that reports from members of the public will be followed up by a member of the IGB’s welfare team.

The team have the power to carry out unannounced inspections under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, said today that “all reports of the alleged mistreatment of greyhounds are investigated by a designated Welfare Officer of the IGB.”

“Information provided to us through these channels will be treated confidentially which is important,” Dollard added. “There is no place for cruelty or poor animal welfare practices within the greyhound industry. We will continue to work with any and all agencies to eradicate any such behaviour.”

The Greyhound Care Line, on 061 448100, is available 24/7 along with a new email address.

The latest revelations have put pressure on those who support the industry with the €16.8 million in funding from the Department of Agriculture this year being questioned.

A review of the industry from 2017 found that 16,000 greyhounds are born every year, and 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.

