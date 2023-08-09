Irish man in intensive care following alleged one punch attack in Australia

AN IRISH MAN is in intensive care following a one punch attack outside a McDonald’s in Australia.

Frank Staples, from Co Wexford, was allegedly assaulted outside a McDonalds fast food restaurant on Beaufort St in Perth two weeks ago.

He was knocked to the ground by an alleged punch to the side of the head by a young Australian man on 24 July.

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with the alleged assault and was released from police authorities on bail.

The 41-year-old sustained a brain haemorrhage as a result of the alleged attack and was in a coma for several days in ICU at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Staples travelled to Sydney for work last April and moved to Perth last month – just a week later he was allegedly assaulted.

Staples and his wife Jackie live in Dublin.

Frank’s wife and his 71-year-old father Jim travelled to Australia following the incident but due to medical issues, Frank’s mother Stasia cannot make the journey.

His sister Sarah also travelled from San Diego in the US to be by her brother’s bedside.

Sarah has launched a fundraising campaign before she leaves to help with the costs for her father as he plans to stay while his son remains in hospital.

In her fundraising campaign, Sarah said: “My older brother Frank Staples from Wexford, Ireland, was unfortunately (allegedly) assaulted outside McDonalds in Perth two weeks ago.

“He was knocked to the ground because of one punch to the side of the head by a young Australian man.

“Frank sustained a brain haemorrhage as a result of the attack and was in a coma (and) remains in ICU, he has woken up but is being sedated for his safety. Currently, he has a section of his skull removed due to swelling in his brain.

“He’s made some progress so he’s been able to be taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in.”

Sarah explained that since they do not have any family in Perth, the cost of flights, transport, accommodation, and food are already adding up, on top of Frank’s future medical expenses.

“Jackie will stay in Perth as long as her job allows. My dad is going to stay here until Frank is well enough that they can get him home.

“Considering his current condition, it will be a very long time,” she added.

“In this devastating time, I would love to be able to ease some of my family’s current and future financial stresses that they are going to face so we can all focus on Frank’s recovery.”

The family have had numerous messages and phone calls from people, especially from Irish people living in Australia, which has been “so heartwarming,” Sarah noted.

“They (Frank and his Brazilian wife Jackie) got married four years ago and plan to have kids in the future.

“Their plans have been ruined by one punch”.

A link to the Go Fund Me page can be found here.