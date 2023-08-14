Advertisement

Monday 14 August 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1.3k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #PSNI DATA LEAK: Dissident Republicans redacted information from a major PSNI data breach on the wall of a library in Belfast to prove they are in possession of the sensitive material, a Sinn Féin MLA has said.

2. #TEMPLE BAR ROBBERY: A 17-year-old boy wept in court today after being charged over an unprovoked “extremely violent” robbery of an English tourist in Temple Bar.

3. #GARDA RECRUITMENT: The decision to send three gardaí recruits home over their tattoos has been labelled “ultra-conservative” by the Garda Representative Association. 

4. #HIMALAYAN FLOODS: At least 22 people are reported to have died after heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region. 

5. #BIRDS OF IRELAND: Thanks to conservation efforts, for the first time in several years, a red-listed endangered bird species has made a return to a Co Down bog. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
