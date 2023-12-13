Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GAZA: Leo Varadkar has said he believes Israel is “making a huge mistake” in relation to Gaza and Palestine, and noted that even the United States is having “second thoughts” about what is unfolding.
2. #SHOPLIFTING: Retailers told politicians today that over the last two years there has been an “explosion” of shoplifting, with the levels of crime, violence and anti-social behaviour towards staff at an all-time high.
3. #MEDICAL AID: An Irish-Palestinian doctor has detailed the dwindling amount of support and services available in hospitals inside the bombarded Gaza Strip.
4.#DUBLIN CITY: A youth has been spared a custodial sentence for an attack on a Dublin street where a Chinese man was beaten up in front of his daughter and racially abused.
5. #ODHRAN KELLY: PSNI officers who are investigating the murder of a young nursing assistant in Lurgan have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site