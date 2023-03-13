Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #GARY LINEKER is set to return to Match of the day after an impartiality row with the BBC saw him “step back” a few days ago.
2. #SILICON VALLEY BANK managers are to be fired, according to US President Joe Biden, who is calling for tougher banking regulations following SVB’s collapse.
3. #SAVITA HALAPPANAVAR: Heartfelt notes that were left to Savita at a Dublin Mural during the repeal the Eighth campaign have been archived and published online.
4. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: A woman has told a court that she thought she was about to die as she was beaten in a sexual assault as she walked her dog in a north Cork park.
5.#DONKEY DOUBLE: The ‘Jenny the Donkey’ at the Oscars last night was not the actual Jenny, who is thankfully still at home in Ireland.
