Gary Lineker may be back on Match of the Day as talks with BBC look close to final whistle

GARY LINEKER IS reportedly expected to return to Match Of The Day this coming weekend amid speculation he and the BBC are close to resolving their impartiality row.

There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular show, according to reports, following a weekend which saw the BBC’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.

Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new UK government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

Lineker had commented on a Twitter video put out by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” Lineker wrote.

Announcing the plans in the Commons, Braverman said asylum seekers arriving illegally will be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being “swiftly removed” to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda. They face a lifetime ban on returning once deported and will never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

Responding to Lineker’s initial remarks, one Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

He later said: “I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all.”

The BBC is expected to announce it is reviewing its social media guidelines following the controversy and it is believed the sports broadcaster will agree to be more careful about what he tweets, the Telegraph has reported.

BBC News has reported that talks between Linekar and the corporation are “moving in the right direction” and that there are hopes of a resolution soon but not all issues were “fully resolved” yet.

Football coverage on BBC TV and radio shows was hit across the weekend as fellow pundits, presenters and reporters, including Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ian Wright walked out in solidarity with Lineker.

Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes on Saturday without accompanying commentary or analysis from presenters, with yesterday’s edition following a similar format and running for a reduced 15 minutes.

Coverage of the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United aired without a pre-match presentation yesterday and Radio 5 Live replaced much of its usual live sports coverage over the weekend with pre-recorded content.

Lineker has not publicly commented on the situation since he was taken off air on Friday, telling reporters that he “can’t say anything” as they questioned him on the future of his presenting career when he left his home in south-west London to walk his dog yesterday morning.

The broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter spent his Saturday afternoon supporting his home club Leicester City as they played Chelsea.

BBC director-general Tim Davie apologised for the disruption to the sporting schedule this weekend but said he will not resign.

It is believed Davie will be back at Broadcasting House today after he had been in Washington, DC on Saturday, according to reports.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has also faced growing pressure to resign as the corporation’s policy on impartiality has been called into question.

Sharp, who was appointed chairman in February 2021, has been embroiled in a cronyism row over helping former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility in recent months.

An investigation is being undertaken into his appointment but he now faces renewed scrutiny, with both shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell questioning Sharp’s position in light of the Lineker row.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also called on the chairman to resign, saying his position is “totally untenable”.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to back Sharp’s character or integrity. The pair have known each other since Sharp was Sunak’s mentor at Goldman Sachs.

Asked if he is a man of integrity, Sunak said: “Richard Sharp was appointed by a government before my time, before I was Prime Minister. That process is being reviewed again by someone who has been appointed independently. It’s right that process finishes its course. It wouldn’t be right for me to speculate before then.”

Asked if he could endorse Sharp’s character, the prime minister said: “I’ve known him obviously for a long time. But with regards to his appointment, it’s right that that’s done independently and rigorously. That process happened before I was Prime Minister, had nothing to do with me and at the time was conducted in all the way that it should have been.”

“Now that process is being reviewed, the independent commissioner has appointed a leading barrister to review that process, it’s right that we let that continue,” he said.

The BBC faces a strike on Wednesday when up to 1,000 journalists are expected to walk out on the same day Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his spring Budget.