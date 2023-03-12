QUIZ: A history of the Irish at the Oscars

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE 95TH ACADEMY Awards are set to be the most Irish yet.
With five nominees across the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, as well as nominations for Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin and The Irish Goodbye, our chance of bringing home one of the wee golden fellas has never been stronger.
But for a small nation, we’ve always given an impressive showing at the Oscars. How well do you know the history of the Irish at the Oscars?
