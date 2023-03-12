QUIZ: A history of the Irish at the Oscars

THE 95TH ACADEMY Awards are set to be the most Irish yet.

With five nominees across the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, as well as nominations for Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin and The Irish Goodbye, our chance of bringing home one of the wee golden fellas has never been stronger.

But for a small nation, we’ve always given an impressive showing at the Oscars. How well do you know the history of the Irish at the Oscars?

Which of these Irish directors has two Best Director nominations? Jim Sheridan Neil Jordan

Lenny Abrahamson Martin McDonagh Barry Fitzgerald was Ireland's first actor to win an Academy Award. For what film did he win? How Green Was My Valley Going My Way

The Quiet Man Bringing Up Baby What age was Saoirse Ronan when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement? 7 9

11 13 Ireland has had four nominations in the category of Best Actress. Three of them are Saoirse Ronan. Who is the other? Brenda Fricker Fionnula Flanagan

Maureen O'Hara Ruth Negga Which of Ireland's Nobel laureates is also an Oscar winner? Samuel Beckett WB Yeats

Seamus Heaney George Bernard Shaw Which of these Irish Best Animated Feature nominees was nominated first? Wolfwalkers Song of the Sea

The Secret of Kells The Breadwinner Who is the only Irish musical act to twice be nominated in the category of Best Original Song? Glen Hansard U2

Enya Van Morrison Michèle Burke has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning two. What is her category? Best Costume Design Best Production Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling Best Supporting Actress For which of these roles did Michael Fassbender receive an acting nomination? Steve Jobs Hunger

Shame A Dangerous Method How many nominations has Banshees of Inisherin received at this year's Oscars? 7 8

