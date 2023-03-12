Advertisement

Sunday 12 March 2023
# Quiz
QUIZ: A history of the Irish at the Oscars
Or as we call them, Na hOscaireacha.
663
0
8 minutes ago

THE 95TH ACADEMY Awards are set to be the most Irish yet. 

With five nominees across the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, as well as nominations for Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin and The Irish Goodbye, our chance of bringing home one of the wee golden fellas has never been stronger. 

But for a small nation, we’ve always given an impressive showing at the Oscars. How well do you know the history of the Irish at the Oscars?

Which of these Irish directors has two Best Director nominations?
Jim Sheridan
Neil Jordan

Lenny Abrahamson
Martin McDonagh
Barry Fitzgerald was Ireland's first actor to win an Academy Award. For what film did he win?
How Green Was My Valley
Going My Way

The Quiet Man
Bringing Up Baby
What age was Saoirse Ronan when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement?
7
9

11
13
Ireland has had four nominations in the category of Best Actress. Three of them are Saoirse Ronan. Who is the other?
Brenda Fricker
Fionnula Flanagan

Maureen O'Hara
Ruth Negga
Which of Ireland's Nobel laureates is also an Oscar winner?
Samuel Beckett
WB Yeats

Seamus Heaney
George Bernard Shaw
Which of these Irish Best Animated Feature nominees was nominated first?
Wolfwalkers
Song of the Sea

The Secret of Kells
The Breadwinner
Who is the only Irish musical act to twice be nominated in the category of Best Original Song?
Glen Hansard
U2

Enya
Van Morrison
Michèle Burke has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning two. What is her category?
Best Costume Design
Best Production Design

Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Best Supporting Actress
For which of these roles did Michael Fassbender receive an acting nomination?
Steve Jobs
Hunger

Shame
A Dangerous Method
How many nominations has Banshees of Inisherin received at this year's Oscars?
7
8

9
10
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Shiny gold man
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Non-shiny regular man
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Oscar (Grouch version)
Share your result:

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
