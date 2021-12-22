Schedule alterations kick in on Friday as Irish Rail details Christmas and New Year schedule

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS confirmed its schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

With schedule alterations expected throughout the next fortnight, Irish Rail is also urging all InterCity, DART and Commuter service passengers to check the exact times for their journeys on all dates at www.irishrail.ie.

Customers are also being asked to closely follow Covid-19 regulations when travelling.

Face coverings are mandatory on all services and must also be worn in stations.

Pre-booking is also “strongly advised” on all InterCity routes, the national rail operator said.

Separately, An Post customers are being reminded that today is the cut-off date for sending cards and packages to Irish addresses.

Iarnród Éireann will operate the following schedule over Christmas:

Christmas Eve:

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approximately.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approximately.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approximately.

Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day:

No train services operating.

Monday 27 December:

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART and Commuter routes, with some alterations.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes.

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route.

Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 December:

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Saturday service on DART & Commuter services

Saturday service on Cork Commuter services

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service.

New Year’s Eve:

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approximately.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approximately.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approximately.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service until 19:00hrs approximately.

Late-night services which had been planned for New Year’s Eve night, will not operate, due to early closing of hospitality and the cancellation of Dublin’s New Year Festival.

New Year’s Day:

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel

Sunday service on DART & Commuter routes, with minor alterations

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route

Sunday 2 January:

Sunday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Normal Sunday service on DART & Commuter services

Normal Sunday service on Cork Commuter services

Monday 3 January (public holiday):

Revised InterCity and Heuston Commuter services, check times before travel

Sunday service on DART & other Dublin Commuter services

Sunday service on Cork Commuter services

Tuesday 4th January: