Irish Rail warns passengers about fake ticket inspectors on northern commuter and DART lines

IRISH RAIL HAS warned passengers about fake ticket inspectors on the northern commuter and DART lines.

In an online statement today, it said: “Passengers are advised that there are members of the public wearing non-Irish Rail hi-vis vests and masquerading as members of the RPU onboard the Northern commuter/DART line.”

Irish Rail further advised passengers to confirm the identification of people who approach them for tickets or issue them with onboard fines.

In a statement to The Journal, an Irish Rail spokesperson explained that there have been reports of three individuals in non-Irish Rail hi-vis vests checking tickets, issuing fines and asking customers for cash to pay the fines.

“We would advise all customers that our Revenue Protection officers all carry identification, please request to see this,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “Our officers issue fixed penalty notices, which you have 28 days to pay or appeal.

“Payment is via an online portal, cheque or postal order. We never accept cash.”