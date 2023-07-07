Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Scam
Irish Rail warns passengers about fake ticket inspectors on northern commuter and DART lines
‘There have been reports of three individuals in non-Irish Rail hi-vis vests checking tickets, issuing fines and asking customers for cash to pay the fines.’
7.4k
8
1 hour ago

IRISH RAIL HAS warned passengers about fake ticket inspectors on the northern commuter and DART lines.

In an online statement today, it said: “Passengers are advised that there are members of the public wearing non-Irish Rail hi-vis vests and masquerading as members of the RPU onboard the Northern commuter/DART line.”

Irish Rail further advised passengers to confirm the identification of people who approach them for tickets or issue them with onboard fines.

In a statement to The Journal, an Irish Rail spokesperson explained that there have been reports of three individuals in non-Irish Rail hi-vis vests checking tickets, issuing fines and asking customers for cash to pay the fines.

“We would advise all customers that our Revenue Protection officers all carry identification, please request to see this,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “Our officers issue fixed penalty notices, which you have 28 days to pay or appeal.

“Payment is via an online portal, cheque or postal order. We never accept cash.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     