File image Alamy Stock Photo
Landslide

Irish Rail services resume via Phoenix Park tunnel following closure due to reported landslide

The incident was first reported at around 12pm today.
3
2.2k
32 minutes ago

IRISH RAIL SERVICES have resumed via the Phoenix Park tunnel after being suspended earlier today due to a reported landslide.

It was previously thought that all services via the Phoenix Park tunnel would be suspended all day as a result.

The incident was first reported at around 12pm, when Irish Rail noted that services via the tunnel were suspended due to “reports of an obstruction on the line”.

Around 40 minutes later, in a post on X, Irish Rail then described the incident as a “landslide”.

Just before 6pm, Irish Rail confirmed that “services have resumed via the Phoenix Park tunnel following an earlier landslide”. 

Knock-on delays were felt on other routes, particularly the Maynooth commuter line.

3
