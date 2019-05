Let's go back to the very start: The first referendum (in this case, technically a plebiscite) in the history of the State was held in 1937 on whether or not to adopt the Constitution. What percentage of the public voted in favour? PA Images Between 50% and 60% Between 60% and 75%

Between 75% and 100%

How many referendums have been rejected by the public in the history of the State? PA Images 0 11

24

Just two changes to the Constitution were passed without a vote. One consisted of minor changes, mostly to the Irish text. What prompted the other? PA Images The X Case World War II

The public reaction to the 1971 contraceptive train A small village in Cork being overrun with pine martens in 1958 (a clause in the Constitution banning their culling had to be overturned to save the villagers)

We voted on the 21st Amendment, and the 23rd Amendment... but what happened to the 22nd Amendment, which would established a body to investigate judges? PA Images The government angered opposition parties with how they attempted to pass it through the Dáil, lost the necessary cross-party support, and had to abandon the referendum. It was deemed unconstitutional the day before the referendum.

The United States government warned it could severely impact trade with Ireland if the referendum was passed, and so the referendum was scrapped. The turnout was too low for the poll to be valid.

The 36th Amendment led to the constitutional ban on abortion being overturned. What wording did it insert into the Constitution? PA Images The State may regulate for the termination of a pregnancy up to 12 weeks gestation, and further cases may be permissible as outlined in legislation. Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancy.

The Oireachtas may legislate for the regulation of termination of pregnancy. The termination of pregnancy will be permissible under law.

Is there anything to be said for holding another referendum? We've been asked to vote twice on the same subject a few times - what was the first instance of this happening? The Nice Treaty The Lisbon Treaty

The Single European Act Changing Ireland's system of voting from single transferable vote to First Past The Post.

We changed our mind a lot when asked to vote on the Lisbon Treaty the second time around. What was the final percentage Yes vote? PA Images 67.1% 89.1%

51.1%

What number amendment will the upcoming divorce referendum be? Shutterstock 37 38

39 40

The Irish public passed a referendum to allow all third-level graduates, not just those who attended University of Dublin and the National University of Ireland, to vote in Seanad elections. RollingNews.ie True False

The Catholic Church was previously referred to in the Constitution as having a "special position" in Irish society. In what year did we vote to remove that? Shutterstock 1955 1973

1989

Which of these has the government said publicly it plans to put to the public in future? RollingNews.ie State explicitly in the Constitution that Ireland is a neutral country. Make the Leaving Certification mandatory.

Make it an offence to play Christmas songs on the radio before 1 December. Lower the voting age to 16.