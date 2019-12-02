This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland is failing to meet its obligations regarding hate crime, report says

The report was written as an alternative to previous hate crime reports submitted to the United Nations.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 2 Dec 2019, 2:03 PM
34 minutes ago 867 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4914578
The report recommends including a reference to online incitement of hatred in Irish law.
Image: Shutterstock/Ksrisanga
The report recommends including a reference to online incitement of hatred in Irish law.
The report recommends including a reference to online incitement of hatred in Irish law.
Image: Shutterstock/Ksrisanga

IRELAND IS FAILING to meet its obligations in relation to hate crime, according to a new report by researchers at the University of Limerick (UL). 

This report has been presented an alternative to Ireland’s fifth, sixth and seventh periodic reports on hate crime and related issues to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

This Committee is meeting over the next few weeks to review the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in Ireland, Cambodia, Columbia, Israel and Uzbekistan.

One of the authors of the report Dr Jennifer Schweppe said hate crime and hate speech has been under review for nearly two decades in Ireland “without action”. 

The Committee has chosen hate crime and incitement to hatred as two issues it specifically wants the State to address and we look forward to having a discussion with the Committee on these issues,” Schweppe said in a statement.  

The four issues addressed in the report to be tackled relate to: 

  • Changes to the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989 
  • Hate crimes
  • Racial profiling
  • Training in the criminal justice process 

The Hate and Hostility Research Group (HHRG) at UL was asked by the Coalition Against Hate Crime, an organisation of several groups who are commonly targeted in hate crimes, to write this alternative report on the issue of hate crime and related matters.

Recommendations 

The group presented its findings to the UN Committee this morning in Geneva. It said the majority of previous recommendations have not been brought in so far in Ireland. 

The researchers found that is it unclear the number of convictions made under the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989. The report said the Irish Law Reform Commission considers this Act to be ineffectual in combating online hate speech. 

The report further recommends including a clear reference to online incitement of hatred in Irish law. 

Dr Sindy Joyce, the first Traveller to graduate with a PhD in Ireland and one of the leaders of the Hate and Hostility Research Group, said this was an “important opportunity to highlight the policy vacuum in Ireland” when it comes to hate crime. 

“Ireland, and its police, are wilfully ignoring racial profiling, which is highlighted in the fact that children as young as four years of age were entered onto the Garda Pulse system and given criminal tag numbers,” said Joyce. 

Joyce is referring to an incident which is described in summary in the report involving two young Traveller children who were allegedly “recorded and given criminal tag numbers” in the Pulse system. 

Related Reads

27.11.19 Garda Commissioner concerned about rise in right-wing extremism in Ireland
06.11.19 LGBT couples stage 'kissing protest' outside Dáil to demand hate crime legislation

A report of the Children’s Ombudsman found in 2014 that the actions of gardaí removing a child from his Roma parents “conformed to the definition of ethnic profiling”. 

The report found that there is no clear legal statement currently to say that racial profiling is against the law and no official data on racial profiling available. 

There is also no evidence that gardaí have received training in relation to racial profiling, the report says.  

The Department of Justice is currently in the consultation process of existing legislation on hate speech until 13 December. 

The department has been contacted for comment on this report.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie