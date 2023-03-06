Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Sam Boal
# Quiz
QUIZ: How well do you remember extreme Irish weather events?
Maybe they will name a storm after you some day.
4.3k
2
45 minutes ago

EVEN TAKING INTO account our Covid-warped sense of the passage of time, it seems hard to believe that the Big Snow aka The Beast from the East aka An Torathar ón Oirthear was so long ago.

With some chatter of snow next week, many of us will be casting our minds back to the ghosts of storms long gone. And of course, issues of climate are often at the forefront of our minds (if you’d like to follow The Journal’s climate coverage, sign up for our monthly Temperature Check newsletter).

Extreme weather events tend to take on a life of their own in the Irish cultural psyche, but how well do you remember them? Take our quiz to find out.

What storm prompted Teresa Mannion's unforgettable "Don't make unnecessary journeys" broadcast.
Storm Ophelia
Storm Emma

Storm Desmond
Storm Barra
What was the official name given to The Beast from the East?
Cyclone George
Cold Front Hjelmund

Hurricane Dividal
Anticyclone Hartmut
In 2014, Storm Darwin did the most damage of any storm since 1839. What kind of storm was it?
Violent storm
Hurricane-force storm

Snow storm
Strong gale storm
Which of these names is NOT on the list of storm names for 2023?
Algernon
Hendrika

Khalid
Wouter
What year did the man slip on the ice?
2008
2009

2010
2011
What is the name given to the night of exceptional weather in 1839?
The frozen flood
The night of the big wind

An báiste foréigneach
The week we got soaked
2022 saw Ireland experience its highest temperature on record since 1887. What was that temperature?
31°
33°

35°
37°
The 2008 floods, which caused many rivers to burst their banks, fell during which month?
February
May

August
November
What does NECG stand for?
National Extreme Climatology Group
National Emergency Coordination Group

National Event Contingency Guidelines
Northern European Climate Grade
Which of these supermarkets was famously destroyed by a JCB in 2018?
Aldi
Lidl

Tesco
Spar
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Weather expert
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fierce mild
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Man who slipped on the ice
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     