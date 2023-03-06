QUIZ: How well do you remember extreme Irish weather events?

EVEN TAKING INTO account our Covid-warped sense of the passage of time, it seems hard to believe that the Big Snow aka The Beast from the East aka An Torathar ón Oirthear was so long ago.

With some chatter of snow next week, many of us will be casting our minds back to the ghosts of storms long gone. And of course, issues of climate are often at the forefront of our minds (if you’d like to follow The Journal’s climate coverage, sign up for our monthly Temperature Check newsletter).

Extreme weather events tend to take on a life of their own in the Irish cultural psyche, but how well do you remember them? Take our quiz to find out.

What storm prompted Teresa Mannion's unforgettable "Don't make unnecessary journeys" broadcast. Storm Ophelia Storm Emma

Storm Desmond Storm Barra What was the official name given to The Beast from the East? Cyclone George Cold Front Hjelmund

Hurricane Dividal Anticyclone Hartmut In 2014, Storm Darwin did the most damage of any storm since 1839. What kind of storm was it? Violent storm Hurricane-force storm

Snow storm Strong gale storm Which of these names is NOT on the list of storm names for 2023? Algernon Hendrika

Khalid Wouter What year did the man slip on the ice? 2008 2009

2010 2011 What is the name given to the night of exceptional weather in 1839? The frozen flood The night of the big wind

An báiste foréigneach The week we got soaked 2022 saw Ireland experience its highest temperature on record since 1887. What was that temperature? 31° 33°

35° 37° The 2008 floods, which caused many rivers to burst their banks, fell during which month? February May

August November What does NECG stand for? National Extreme Climatology Group National Emergency Coordination Group

National Event Contingency Guidelines Northern European Climate Grade Which of these supermarkets was famously destroyed by a JCB in 2018? Aldi Lidl

