This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Water warns about further bad smells in Dublin following delay in repair works at treatment plant

It’s the third such warning issued by the utility in the last two months.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 1:15 PM
19 minutes ago 828 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785525
An overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Liffey last month
Image: Dublin City Shots
An overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Liffey last month
An overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Liffey last month
Image: Dublin City Shots

IRISH WATER HAS issued a further warning about potential smells from the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant following a delay in maintenance works at the facility. 

The utility first advised the public about bad odours last week, when it announced that works to replace carbon odour control media at the plant would take around five days.

Those works are being carried out to reduce the risk of smells from the plant, but Irish Water has issued a further odour notice today and said the works will now be completed on 30 August.

In a statement, the utility apologised for any smells that occurred while the works were carried out, saying:

These works are essential maintenance works on one of the odour control units at the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, and involve replacing carbon odour control media to ensure any odours generated in that area of the plant are effectively treated.
All other odour conrol units are operating effectively at present. There may be intermittent odours while these works are carried out.

It is the third such notice that Irish Water has issued in the last two months.

In July, the utility advised of a risk of smells as cleaning works at the plant were carried out to deal with odour issues and to reduce the risk of odours from other debris over the summer.

The plant has also been the subject of scrutiny following a number of storm water overflows and discharges.

A number of brown plumes have been spotted in the Liffey estuary near the plant this year, while earlier this year, TheJournal.ie also revealed how billions of litres of untreated wastewater have overflowed from the plant since 2015.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie