Irishman arrested after cocaine worth €1.12 million seized in Amsterdam

AN IRISHMAN HAS been arrested in Amsterdam following the seizure of 16 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of €1.12 million in Ireland.

This arrest and seizure was part of an operation against the large-scale trafficking of cocaine from The Netherlands to Ireland.

An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau worked with Dutch police to target an organised crime group that includes a number of Irish nationals.

Dutch police searched a premises in Amsterdam today as part of that operation, resulting in the seizure of 16 kilograms of cocaine (analysis pending), with an estimated Irish street value of €1.12 million.

An Irish male, aged 40 years, was then arrested and is currently detained.

Coinciding with operational activity undertaken in The Netherlands, members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) searched five premises in Co Meath and Dublin.

A motor vehicle, encrypted electronic communication devices and about € 70,000 cash was seized during these searches.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll, Organised & Serious Crime said,

Today’s operation demonstrates the success that can be achieved through real time collaboration with our international law enforcement partners. Through working together, we can effectively tackle transnational organised crime groups.

Investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated, Gardaí.