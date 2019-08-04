Irishman charged in UK after 60 guns were discovered in a car in Dover

A DUBLIN MAN has been charged after a National Crime Agency investigation into the discovery of 60 firearms in a car.

On Friday morning, Border Force officers stopped a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais.

An initial search of the car resulted in the seizure of a Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun, with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition. Subsequent searches by specialist deep-rummage teams unearthed another 59 firearms concealed deeply inside the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels.

The find is believed to be largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

Robert Keogh, age 37, from Dublin, has been charged with illegally importing firearms and will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Andrea Wilson, NCA head of regional investigations south, said: “This is a major achievement. The NCA and Border Force have removed a huge haul of lethal firearms and will have made a significant impact on the organised crime group responsible for this attempted importation.

“Our investigation into the seizure is ongoing but there’s little doubt that these weapons would have gone on the criminal market and into the hands of seriously dangerous individuals.

“The level of gun crime in the UK is one of the lowest in the world. But these weapons pose massive potential for harm making their criminal use a priority for the NCA and wider UK law enforcement.

“We work internationally to halt the flow of guns trafficked to the UK and Border Force is a vital partner in this work to protect the nation.

“This seizure is a great example of that partnership working.”

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.