This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irishman pleads guilty to smuggling 60 guns into UK in car

Robert Keogh was stopped last month by border force officers at the Port of Dover en route from Calais.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 6 Sep 2019, 5:13 PM
35 minutes ago 2,610 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4799107
Image: UK National Crime Agency
Image: UK National Crime Agency

A DUBLIN MAN has admitted smuggling 60 guns in his car into the UK.

Robert Keogh, aged 37, from Clonee, was stopped last month by border force officers at the Port of Dover en route from Calais.

He had left the UK through Dover several days earlier.

Keogh told officers he was returning from Europe and had “just been driving around”.

An initial search of his car, a Volkswagen Passat, recovered a Turkish manufactured Zoraki blank firing handgun, with its barrel converted to fire live ammunition. The gun was concealed in the car’s rear-left quarter panel.

Subsequent searches by Border Force officers unearthed a further 59 firearms concealed deep inside the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels.

Keogh admitted illegally importing firearms when he appeared at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday. He will return to court for sentencing on 11 October.

In an interview, he told National Crime Agency (NCA) officers that he had a €3,000 gambling debt. He said he didn’t know there was anything hidden in the car on the return journey.

Andrea Wilson, the NCA’s head of regional investigations, said officers have “deprived an organised crime group of a huge haul of firearms and significantly disrupted their plans”.

“These weapons would have been moved onto the criminal market and into the hands of extremely dangerous offenders,” she said.

“Although the UK’s level of gun crime is one of the lowest in the world, firearms pose massive potential for harm making their criminal use a priority for the NCA and wider UK law enforcement.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie