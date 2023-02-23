Advertisement

Google Maps The crossroads where the collision took place (file photo)
# Canada
Man charged over Vancouver hit-and-run in which Irishman was killed last June
The 24-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was struck and killed.
14 minutes ago

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been charged over a hit-and-run crash that killed an Irishman in Vancouver in Canada last June.

The 24-year-old victim and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street in Kitsilano at around 11.30pm on 19 June 2022 when he was struck and killed.

The driver failed to stop or offer assistance.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that Alexandre Romero-Arata (26) has now been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

“Hit and run investigations can be lengthy, challenging and complex,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“In this case, investigators from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and Major Crime Section spent months gathering pertinent evidence that led to the identity of the person we believe was driving the vehicle when this tragic incident happened.”

Romero-Arata remains in custody until his next court appearance.

