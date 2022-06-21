#Open journalism No news is bad news

Irish man, 24, killed in hit-and-run in Vancouver

Police said a grey sedan travelling at high speed struck the young man and failed to stop.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 10:12 PM
The crossroads where the collision took place. File photo
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A 24-YEAR-OLD IRISH man has been killed in a hit-and-run in Canada’s third-largest city.

Police in Vancouver are investigating the fatal collision and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to contact the investigators.

The victim and a friend were crossing a road in the Kitsilano neighborhood of Vancouver around 11.30 pm local time when a grey sedan struck the young man and failed to stop.

The man died at the scene. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the case and that is it “providing all possibly consular assistance”.

Vancouver Police Department said the vehicle “appeared to be travelling at high speeds”.

The Collision Investigation Unit collected evidence from the crime scene overnight and has spoken to several witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet come forward to make contact immediately.

They believe the vehicle was traveling east on Vancouver’s West 4th Avenue before the collision.

They have asked businesses in the area, or anyone with dash-cam video, to review their footage and contact police if they have images of the suspect vehicle.

