Friday 15 March, 2019
Poll: Is delaying Brexit a good idea?

MPs have voted to seek to extend Article 50 until 30 June.

By Órla Ryan Friday 15 Mar 2019, 9:16 AM
19 minutes ago 1,794 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4543530
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street, London, yesterday.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street, London, yesterday.
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street, London, yesterday.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

THE HOUSE OF Commons has voted to seek to delay Brexit for three months while Prime Minister Theresa May continues her attempts to get a deal over the line.

A majority of 413 MPs voted last night in favour of extending Article 50, with 202 voting against the government’s motion. 

The motion proposed seeking an extension until 30 June and noted that if the House passed the Withdrawal Agreement by Wednesday then the three-month extension would be sought “for the purpose of passing the necessary EU exit legislation”.

The vote isn’t legally binding and the EU must agree to any extension. Some people have argued that delaying Brexit is largely pointless as European leaders have said the deal struck between Britain and the EU cannot be renegotiated.

What do you think: Is delaying Brexit a good idea?


Poll Results:


55% No, it'll make no difference (212)

35% Yes, it might help (136)

8% I'm not sure (33)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

