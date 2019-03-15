Poll: Is delaying Brexit a good idea?

THE HOUSE OF Commons has voted to seek to delay Brexit for three months while Prime Minister Theresa May continues her attempts to get a deal over the line.

A majority of 413 MPs voted last night in favour of extending Article 50, with 202 voting against the government’s motion.

The motion proposed seeking an extension until 30 June and noted that if the House passed the Withdrawal Agreement by Wednesday then the three-month extension would be sought “for the purpose of passing the necessary EU exit legislation”.

The vote isn’t legally binding and the EU must agree to any extension. Some people have argued that delaying Brexit is largely pointless as European leaders have said the deal struck between Britain and the EU cannot be renegotiated.

