MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means

THE HOUSE OF Commons has voted to back a short extension to Article 50, to push the UK’s date to exit the EU out by three months.

MPs voted to extend the exit date until 30 June.

The final vote was 412 in favour and 202 against – a majority of 210 for the government.

Several other motions, including one calling for an extension to be sought in order to hold a second referendum, were defeated.

Theresa May will now make a third attempt to get the EU withdrawal deal through parliament next week, ahead of an EU summit getting underway next Thursday.

If the deal May has been recommending since last November (and which MPs have already rejected twice) does not pass next week then the UK faces the prospect of a much longer extension of the Brexit date or leaving the EU without a deal.

A longer extension would require the UK to take part in elections for the European Parliament in May, a prospect the prime minister has said she does not support.

The UK will have to ask the EU if it can extend the exit date beyond 29 March and the leaders of the remaining 27 nations will have to sign off on any extension unanimously.

Deal or no deal

Tonight’s motion proposed seeking to extend the period covered by Article 50 until the end of June, noting that if the House passes the withdrawal agreement by next Wednesday then the three month extension will be sought “for the purpose for passing the necessary EU exit legislation”.

The motion also noted that if the deal is not passed by next Wednesday “then it his highly likely” EU leaders will decide at their summit that they will require “a clear purpose for any extension, not least to determine its length, and that any extension beyond 30 June 2019 would require the United Kingdom to hold European parliament elections in May 2019“.

Earlier this evening, MPs rejected a motion calling for an extension to Article 50 in order to hold a second referendum on Brexit.

Most Labour MPs sat out the vote, with shadow chancellor John McDonnell explaining that today was “not the day to press the public vote issue”.

Anti-Brexit campaign Best for Britain said today’s votes needed to focus on “the pressing need for an extension to Article 50″ to confirm the rejection of a cliff-edge exit in two weeks’ time.

The result was 334 against and only 85 in favour.

Labour making a display of their abstention on the Wollaston referendum amendment: pic.twitter.com/erfk9UqI15 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) March 14, 2019 Source: Faisal Islam /Twitter

A motion put forward by Labour’s Hilary Benn calling for the House to put aside time next Wednesday for indicative votes on the way forward was defeated by a razor thin majority of two (314 to 312).

A separate vote was also held on a similar proposal, putting a deadline of 30 June on any process involving indicative votes. That was rejected by 314 votes to 311.

A Labour frontbench motion calling for an extension of Article 50 to allow time to find a different approach was also defeated by 318 votes to 302.