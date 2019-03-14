This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means

It’s been another day of drama in Westminster – and now a THIRD vote on the May deal looms.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 30,577 Views 49 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4542521
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE HOUSE OF Commons has voted to back a short extension to Article 50, to push the UK’s date to exit the EU out by three months. 

MPs voted to extend the exit date until 30 June. 

The final vote was 412 in favour and 202 against – a majority of 210 for the government. 

Several other motions, including one calling for an extension to be sought in order to hold a second referendum, were defeated. 

Theresa May will now make a third attempt to get the EU withdrawal deal through parliament next week, ahead of an EU summit getting underway next Thursday. 

If the deal May has been recommending since last November (and which MPs have already rejected twice) does not pass next week then the UK faces the prospect of a much longer extension of the Brexit date or leaving the EU without a deal.

A longer extension would require the UK to take part in elections for the European Parliament in May, a prospect the prime minister has said she does not support. 

The UK will have to ask the EU if it can extend the exit date beyond 29 March and the leaders of the remaining 27 nations will have to sign off on any extension unanimously. 

Deal or no deal 

Tonight’s motion proposed seeking to extend the period covered by Article 50 until the end of June, noting that if the House passes the withdrawal agreement by next Wednesday then the three month extension will be sought “for the purpose for passing the necessary EU exit legislation”. 

The motion also noted that if the deal is not passed by next Wednesday “then it his highly likely” EU leaders will decide at their summit that they will require “a clear purpose for any extension, not least to determine its length, and that any extension beyond 30 June 2019 would require the United Kingdom to hold European parliament elections in May 2019“.

Earlier this evening, MPs rejected a motion calling for an extension to Article 50 in order to hold a second referendum on Brexit. 

Most Labour MPs sat out the vote, with shadow chancellor John McDonnell explaining that today was “not the day to press the public vote issue”.

Anti-Brexit campaign Best for Britain said today’s votes needed to focus on “the pressing need for an extension to Article 50″ to confirm the rejection of a cliff-edge exit in two weeks’ time. 

The result was 334 against and only 85 in favour. 

A motion put forward by Labour’s Hilary Benn calling for the House to put aside time next Wednesday for indicative votes on the way forward was defeated by a razor thin majority of two (314 to 312). 

A separate vote was also held on a similar proposal, putting a deadline of 30 June on any process involving indicative votes. That was rejected by 314 votes to 311

A Labour frontbench motion calling for an extension of Article 50 to allow time to find a different approach was also defeated by 318 votes to 302.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    106,795  145
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    66,216  46
    3
    		Snow and spot flooding expected in the coming days
    57,996  12
    Fora
    1
    		Australia's Passel is bringing crowd-sourced delivery to Ireland after a three-month delay
    285  0
    2
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    195  0
    3
    		GoFundMe's gradually growing its Dublin base as it shakes up the 'very sleepy' charity sector
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    63,057  75
    2
    		Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    38,499  178
    3
    		Possible Heineken Cup semi-final venues for Irish provinces confirmed
    21,945  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died
    10,842  19
    2
    		Eek, Una Healy new breakup tune sounds like a dig at ex Ben Foden... it's The Dredge
    4,154  0
    3
    		Poll: Has the death of a high-profile person ever reduced you to tears?
    2,866  11

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth
    LEO VARADKAR
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he gave May advice on Brexit negotiations but she 'didn't listen' to it
    Trump says he hopes to visit Ireland this year during White House visit by Taoiseach
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    SIX NATIONS
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Cardiff cauldron is Beirne's opportunity to force his way into World Cup plans
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie