ISPCA rescues six nursing puppies after mother is found chained to gate in Co Roscommon

SIX NEWBORN PUPPIES and a lurcher who was chained to a gate have been rescued by the ISPCA from a field near Elphin in Co Roscommon.

The dog was discovered after a member of the public made the discovery and alerted the charity and gardaí.

The dog and her puppies were transported to an ISPCA centre in nearby Longford for veterinary assessment, but apart from being cold and hungry, they did not appear to have any health issues.

It is unclear how long the dogs had been left in the field, and they are now being closely monitored in the care of the charity.

ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole said that leaving dogs tied up without water, food or shelter put them at risk. He also urged pet owners to spay and neuter their pets as early as possible to reduce unwanted animals.

“I don’t understand how anyone can think it is okay to leave a dog tied to a gate to nurse her puppies,” O’Toole said.

“With the recent level of rainfall and cold weather this week, the outcome could have been very different and I’m happy we were alerted so we could help them.”

He added that the dog was scanned to trace her owner, but because she was not microchipped, it was not possible to find them.

The dog has been named Emmy Lou and her puppies were named Billy Ray, Dixie, Dolly, Dotty, June and Patsy. They will remain in ISPCA care until the New Year until they are old enough to be re-homed.