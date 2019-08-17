This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ISPCA seize six Jack Russell puppies who had tails docked

All of the six puppies have been deemed healthy and have been rehomed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 11:48 AM
16 minutes ago 1,572 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4770315

Jack russell dog and siz puppies with docked tails in ISPCA care This is Davey. Source: Hans Smits/ISPCA

THE ISPCA HAS seized a Jack Russell dog and six puppies from an individual in Co Leitrim. 

The animal welfare organisation was responding to a call from a concerned member of the public.

Upon investigation, its inspector Karen Lyons discovered a dog and six tail-docked puppies living in unsuitable conditions. 

In the past, amputating animals’ tails was thought to be a harmless way to prevent them from catching diseases, but in Ireland it is illegal to do it without a professional, or for purely cosmetic reasons.

Someone who is not a veterinary surgeon cannot legally amputate dogs’ tails, or remove dew claws (known as a dog’s thumbs) since March 2014, and courts can issue fines to those who are caught doing so. 

Jack russell dogs and six puppies with docked tails in ISPCA car More pictures of the Jack Russell puppies seized. Source: Hans Smits/ISPCA

Jack russell dog and six puppiies with docket tails in ISPCA car Source: Hans Smits/ISPCA

The dog and six Jack Russell puppies were removed for veterinary examination and transported to the National Animal Centre where they have been cared for as investigations continue.

Inspector Karen Lyons said: “The removal of a puppy’s tail is not only illegal but it provides no benefit to a dog or puppy. It is just not acceptable to remove a puppy’s tail purely for cosmetic purposes. 

A dog’s tail also acts as a protective mechanism which they use to communicate with one another, to establish boundaries and to prevent aggressive encounters.
Amputating their tail weakens a dog’s ability to communicate properly, leaving them vulnerable to be misunderstood by other dogs and also humans which places them at a social disadvantage.

Jack russell dog and six puppies with docked tails in ISPCA care Lennon is this one in the front's name. Source: Hans Smits/ISPCA

“Modern veterinary considers this to be a cruel and unnecessary mutilation so what may have been standard practice in the past, is now an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 and people need to respect this.”

The ISPCA said that if a new puppy’s tail has been docked, it is likely that it has been done illegally, and should be reported to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515.

All of the six puppies have been deemed healthy and are already reserved to go to new homes.

If you are thinking of getting a dog or puppy, you can visit the ISPCA rehoming page here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie